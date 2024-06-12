The Brooklyn Brawler Explains How WWE Legend Bobby Heenan Shaped His Character

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan influenced many careers during his WWE tenure as a wrestler, manager, and color commentator, and his second-to-none wit and charm elevated whoever he was on screen with. However, it wasn't just in front of the cameras that Heenan made an impact. His creative influence backstage helped propel several careers, including none other than Steve Lombardi, better known as The Brooklyn Brawler.

Advertisement

Recently, the Brawler sat down with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast to discuss how Heenan helped shape his character and add to his longevity.

"Bobby Heenan comes up. He says, 'Steve, I've been watching you ... You learned how to wrestle. Now I'm gonna teach you how to make money,'" Brawler recalled. "He goes, 'Now you are in the Heenan family.'"

Brawler would go on to explain how much influence Heenan had on the updated look of the Brooklyn Brawler persona.

"He said, 'Wear a leather cap, put a cigar. ... I want you to be a grimy, greasy, dirty, ass-kicking Brooklynite.' I said, 'Anything you say Bobby. I'll do anything you want.' And then I just started winning every single night," Brawler said. "And people were weird. They were asking for autographs of the Brooklyn Brawler not knowing that I was Steve Lombardi, 'cause I had a leather cap on. They couldn't put two and two together."

Advertisement

At 63, Brooklyn Brawler still makes appearances on the independent scene and is an on-screen personality for MLW under the name Kimchee. Heenan sadly passed away in 2017 from throat cancer.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.