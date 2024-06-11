WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Names 'Three-Headed Monster' He Believes Truly Killed WCW

The second part of "Who Killed WCW?" is set to air on June 11 on VICE TV, as the new docuseries attempts to finally understand how a wrestling company that was once the most popular in the world could have such a huge fall from grace. The first episode saw comments from people like Bret "The Hitman" Hart, who didn't hold back when it came to his comments about the company. However, one person synonymous with World Championship Wrestling — and everything that came before it — is "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, who recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give his thoughts on who actually killed WCW.

I've Tried To Lay Low On This But Let's Face It- Who Killed WCW? It's A Three-Headed Monster! Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso!!! There's No Individual Wrestler Or Faction That Caused Anything To Kill WCW. It Was The People In Charge That Created Dysfunction, Animosity,... pic.twitter.com/c949abS4A1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 10, 2024

"I've tried to lay low on this but let's face it, who killed WCW? It's a three-headed monster! Jim Herd, {Eric Bischoff], and [Vince Russo]!!!" Flair wrote. "There's no individual wrestler or faction that caused anything to kill WCW. It was the people in charge that created dysfunction, animosity, and tried to divide and conquer by lying to everyone and involving themselves in the promotion which was the ultimate failure! God, I could give you a thousand more examples. I am one to live through all three nightmares and to be saved by the [WWE]! Thank you to the WWE for bringing someone who was dead in the water as a result of these three people back to life!"

Herd famously fired Flair from WCW in 1991 after "The Nature Boy" rejected the idea of taking a pay cut and being repackaged as"Spartacus," which led to his first stint with WWE. Flair also feuded with Bischoff in WCW over real-life heat they had with each other backstage, and he hated Russo's booking so much he was actually happy when WCW finally shut its doors in 2001.