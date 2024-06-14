Matt Cardona Discusses The Match That Scared Him Most

When Matt Cardona was released from WWE, many expected the former Zack Ryder to seek shelter in AEW, like so many WWE releases. Cardona had a short spell in AEW but soon found himself on the independent scene, where he came face to face with Nick Gage, the GCW World Champion who had become infamous for his bloody matches and for nearly committing manslaughter in a deathmatch against David Arquette.

Advertisement

In a new interview with "The Wrestling Matt," Cardona recalled being nervous when facing Gage and admitted how scared he was of him and the GCW Management.

"Honestly, no joke, [I was] scared to death," Cardona stated plainly. "I thought ... they might murder me in this ring [to] get buzz on this Nick Gage, guy."

Cardona said that Gage having recently been featured on the "Dark Side of the Ring" docuseries made him feel even more likely to be a sacrificial lamb. Despite his qualms, Cardona knew that he couldn't take a half measure when stepping into the ring with Gage, especially in front of Gage's bloodthirsty fans.

"I knew I had to do it, and I couldn't just dip my toe in," Cardona said. "This couldn't be a street fight. This had to be a deathmatch and it was."

Advertisement

GCW management didn't let Gage murder Cardona, and Cardona has gone on to do considerable business with the company since that bloody debut. The former WWE United States Champion not only defeated Gage for the GCW World Championship but is now the General Manager of the promotion, in a storyline spoofing his days in WWE.