WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/7/2024

Styles' retirement fake-out the week before included four matches along with continuing to set up storylines for the company's next big event, WWE Clash at the Castle. Cody Rhodes confronted AJ Styles following Styles' retirement fake-out the week before, the episode saw further developments in the ongoing Bloodline saga, and WWE Women's Champion Bayley continued her feud against Piper Niven ahead of their match this Saturday. Was the show able to pull a big rating?

Advertisement

Wrestlenomics reports that the show brought in 2,207,000 viewers on average, with a P18-49 rating of 0.61. The total viewership was down 4% from the previous week, about 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the 18-49 demo saw a 6% drop compared to last week's 0.65. As of Tuesday morning, quarter-hour ratings for "SmackDown" had not been made available.

The show's ratings are still in good shape, with the second quarter of 2024 up 5% in the 18-49 demo compared to this time last year. Overall viewership has fallen just 2% in that time, performing better than many other long-running programs as more viewers continue to end their cable TV subscriptions in favor of streaming. Looking specifically at last year's June compared to this month, things aren't quite as positive, with a 9% decline in the total audience and an 8% reduction in the key demo.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, the Rhodes-Styles confrontation has the highest views out of the clips from last Friday's episode. That's followed by the show-opening segment that saw Kevin Owens and the Street Profits interrupt Tonga Loa's Bloodline induction, and then the main event highlights between the two groups.