Video: WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Makes Huge Offer To Indie Promotion SGW Uganda

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has announced that he will be purchasing a wrestling ring for Soft Ground Wrestling in Uganda. SGW is an indie promotion that has caught the eye of several wrestlers as well as the wrestling community at large, posting videos of their competitors performing outside in a makeshift ring. However, their athletes will finally be able to compete in an actual squared circle due to the generosity of "The American Nightmare." SGW took to social media on Tuesday to share the good news, alongside a video of Rhodes announcing that he will be purchasing the ring and that it will be built on Ugandan soil to avoid any transportation damages. "Oh my God, @CodyRhodes promises to invest and buy a fully funded wrestling ring for @SGWug and help ugandan wrestling grow. @TheRock This is a game changer for orphan wrestlers."

Advertisement

Oh my God, @CodyRhodes promises to invest and buy a fully funded wrestling ring for @SGWug and help ugandan wrestling grow. @TheRock This is a game changer for orphan wrestlers. TO support Sgw , https://t.co/gyQBwI3oeQ pic.twitter.com/2z9YP6pWUT — SGW @soft ground wrestling Uganda (@SGWug) June 11, 2024

Rhodes himself replied to the announcement, sharing his excitement to get things started in Uganda. "Glad you got the message! Enjoy it. Can't wait to see what you do next, we'll all be watching."

Glad you got the message! Enjoy it Can't wait to see what you do next, we'll all be watching — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 11, 2024

SGW currently features over 200 male and female athletes, some of which are orphans currently learning the art of professional wrestling. Rhodes is actually not the first wrestler to help fund SGW, as AEW International Champion Will Ospreay recently donated $2000 in hopes of assisting them in obtaining funding for their promotion.

Advertisement