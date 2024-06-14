WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Discusses Hanging Up On Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has had an illustrious career both in and out of the ring. In wrestling, he won both the World Heavyweight Championship and the ECW Championship during his time with WWE, as well as having a reign as the European Champion during the company's famed Attitude Era. Before all that, Henry had decorated careers in weightlifting, powerlifting, and strongmen competitions, including representing the United States at the Olympic Games in 1992 and 1996, the latter of which saw Henry act as captain of the country's weightlifting team. However, Henry may not have even had a wrestling career, given how one of his first interactions with Vince McMahon went. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Henry admitted he actually hung up on McMahon when he first received a call from him, primarily because he didn't believe it was actually McMahon.

Advertisement

"Vince McMahon called me one day and I hung up on him," Henry said. "I thought it was one of my friends just f**king around. I'm dead serious, I was like 'yeah alright Wes,' I thought it was Wes Barnett who was also a super fan like I was. We lived at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, neither one of us ever missed 'Raw,' there was no such thing as 'SmackDown' then. So my coach called, my coach and manager and was like 'hey did you hang up on Vince McMahon? He said you hung up.' I said 'that was him for real?'"

Fortunately, McMahon saw the funny side as Henry called him back to apologize, which led to McMahon telling the future Hall of Famer that it wasn't the first time that someone had hung up on him.

Advertisement

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.