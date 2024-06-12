Video: Xavier Woods Has Words For Karrion Kross Backstage At WWE Raw

Karrion Kross and The Final Testament aren't going to break up The New Day if Xavier Woods has anything to do about it. For weeks, Kross has been trying to get into the head of Woods that he would be better off in their faction than with the New Day, alongside Kofi Kingston. On Tuesday, Kross warned Woods in a heated backstage promo that the New Day helping The Awesome Truth secure the World Tag Team Championship won't do anything to help the identity of New Day. Woods issued his own response in a WWE digital exclusive alongside Cathy Kelley, Kingston, The Miz, and R-Truth. During the interview, where R-Truth told Kelley he "manifested unicorns" before their victory, Woods said he had "a little something" for Kross.

"It looks like your master plan to get AOP those WWE Tag Team Championships just didn't work out," he said. "And that's because you continue to underestimate your boys, the New Day. So, if after tonight, for some strange reason, you still have what it takes to break up the greatest tag team to ever step through this industry. For some strange reason you think I'm still going to join Final Testament, you are dumber than you look."

"And you look pretty dumb!" Kingston offered in response. Woods then told Kross that if he has a problem with that, he can "come talk to him." He said he wasn't a hard man to find.

On "WWE Raw" on Monday, The New Day interfered in a match pitting AOP's Akam and Rezar against The Awesome Truth for the titles. In previous weeks, Kross had been pulling Woods to the side to pitch him joining the Final Testament, but for what purpose, outside of breaking up New Day, was not made clear.