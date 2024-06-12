Update On Sexyy Red's Future With WWE NXT Following Arrest

"WWE NXT" Battleground host, rapper Sexyy Red's future with the company does not appear to be in jeopardy following her recent arrest in New Jersey before the premium live event. Fightful Select reported Tuesday that sources within "NXT" and WWE don't expect the arrest to prevent the rapper from appearing on WWE programming moving forward. The outlet reported that as of Sunday night following Battleground, appearances for Red on "NXT" were planned in the future. The arrest did reportedly "come as a surprise" to WWE officials, according to Fightful, as they were unaware of anything taking place the night before the PLE.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, which provided surveillance video of the incident, Red was arrested at Liberty International Airport for a "minor offense," but the video shows she appeared to be part of a "huge brawl" at the airport. The outlet reported it doesn't appear Red made any contact with anyone in the fight, and someone pulled her away from everything. Port Authority told TMZ she was arrested for disorderly conduct. As of Tuesday afternoon, Red had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to say it wasn't her.

Red appeared not only as the Battleground host, but on the show's May 28 episode as well. She was seen in the ring to end the show on Sunday alongside NXT Champion Trick Williams after he retained his title over Ethan Page.

Advertisement