Reported Backstage Reaction To Sexyy Red's WWE NXT Appearance, Potential Future Role

Over the last year, the rise of Trick Williams in "WWE NXT" has been something to watch, culminating with his WWE NXT Championship victory in April. Along the way, rapper Sexyy Red has been brought onboard the Williams craze due to fans chanting lyrics from her song "Shake Yo Dreads." After months of anticipation, Red finally made her first WWE appearance on this week's "NXT," along with the announcement that she'll be hosting NXT Battleground next month.

Advertisement

According to a report from Fightful Select, Red's role on "NXT" is expected to continue past Battleground. As of now, the rapper is slated to have a presence on "NXT" similar to that of the singer Poppy, who previously made a number of appearances on the brand and released new music coinciding with WWE events. The report also states that Red was easy to work with behind the scenes, and Tuesday's episode was even referred to as "Sexyy Red Is NXT" internally.

Red opened this week's "NXT" by unveiling the new Women's North American Championship alongside Ava, with the first winner set to be decided in a ladder match at Battleground. At one point after revealing the title, it looked as though Tatum Paxley might deliver a beatdown to the musical performer, but Michin quickly made her way to the ring to defend Red.

Advertisement

Later in the show, Red appeared once again, accompanying Williams and Je'Von Evans during their main event match against Gallus. The rapper even got involved by preventing Joe Coffey from using the NXT Championship as a weapon, helping Williams and Evans get the win. Based on the connection created by "NXT" fans, the working partnership between Red and Williams will likely continue as the rapper keeps making appearances within WWE.