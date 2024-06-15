Kevin Kelly Explains Why AEW Isn't 'Better' Than WWE

Former AEW commentator Kevin Kelly has detailed why AEW isn't better than WWE, disputing a recent comparison by a pro wrestling journalist.

The former NJPW announcer recently spoke with "K & S Wrestlefest" where he provided his thoughts on journalist Dave Meltzer's comparisons between WWE King and Queen of the Ring and AEW Double or Nothing, and explained what he looks for when declaring which is "better."

"He [Meltzer] said AEW had the better matches but WWE had easier matches in front of a kid's crowd. Okay, but that's his opinion that they were better. For me, better is the illusion of danger and the illusion of injury or hurt or whatever, and how they overcome [it] ... better for me is not like a broken leg from Adam Copeland, you know. Who knows what could have gone wrong with the blow torches and those sorts of things ... better is subjective."

He also mentioned that people need to remember the art of doing less to do more, stating how he wishes that part of the sport was focused on often.

Kelly was released from AEW in March after being on the commentary desk for less than a year. He signed with the company in June 2023 and called matches on "AEW Collision" alongside Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness. His departure from AEW was related to frustration with the backstage environment in the company, as well as his dispute with AEW commentator Ian Riccaboni.

He opened up about struggling with his mental health while working in AEW, explaining that he sought out professional help from a psychiatrist within the company, but was released the day before he was supposed to meet with them.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K & S Wrestlefest" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.