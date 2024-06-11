Kevin Kelly Discusses How Working For AEW Affected His Mental Health

Former AEW Collision play-by-play announcer Kevin Kelly was released by AEW in March, after joining the AEW commentary desk in 2023. Since then, Kelly has been vocal about his departure from AEW, including how working with the company affected his mental health.

While speaking with "K & S WrestleFest," Kelly revealed how his mental health deteriorated when he first began working with AEW, ultimately affecting both his personal and family life, but has since gotten the help he needed.

"My mental health was not good from when this began and it was taking a toll on my marriage, on my family, on me personally, physically, mentally, and I mean it's really nobody's business but my mental health was not good. It's better now, thank god, and because I've gotten, you know, I've gotten some help, I've gotten fixed well, working on being fixed as we all can be."

Kelly also mentioned that he sought help from the on-site psychiatrist in AEW, with whom he had a scheduled appointment with, but was released from the company just a day before meeting him.

