Former WWE Gangrel Star Praises Vince Russo For Creating Popular Attitude Era Faction

Attitude Era faction The Brood was back in the spotlight after Gangrel interfered on behalf of Adam Copeland during his barbed wire steel catch match at AEW Double or Nothing. The Brood shocked many WWE fans in its heyday, from their ring entrance to their "bloodbaths," which was most recently seen on an episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Gangrel recently spoke with "WrestleBinge" about former WWE writer Vince Russo having the idea to create the faction.

"I think Vince Russo, he's a big vampire fan, so credit to Vince Russo," Gangrel said. "He called me up and he said, 'Can you still do the vampire stuff? Do you still have the fangs?' I go, 'Of course, I can make it happen.' He called me up on a Friday and he had me at TV on a Saturday, debuting on a Sunday, 'Sunday Night Heat.' So they taped, and they came up with that entrance, that music and everything. With that, they [have] me work Edge... I always wanted to be in a group of vampires."

He said he always pitched a vampire cult concept akin to the movie "The Lost Boys." Gangrel said he, Edge, and Christian were united as The Brood, but it was never really explained why they became a group, if the trio were brothers, or if he tried to turn the others into vampires.

"They never used the word 'vampires' if I remember right. I don't think they've ever referred to us as vampires," he said. "So basically, we evolved into The Brood. We don't know why we were The Brood or how we were The Brood, maybe we were from a village in Romania or something like that."

