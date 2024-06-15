WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Recalls Eric Bischoff Landing Hulk Hogan For WCW

The new docuseries "Who Killed WCW?" from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia has made WCW a topic of conversation again, more than twenty years after closing up shop. Five-time WCW World Champion Booker T looked back on his time in the promotion on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. Booker joined WCW in August 1993, and less than a year later, "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan joined the company. Booker commented on then-WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff signing Hogan. "It was great. Now for him to be able to pull that off, with Macho Man's help, give Mach' a little bit of credit. It was a great move," Booker said.

"Doors started opening, people started answering the phone a whole lot quicker, people started calling back immediately, stuff like that," Booker remembered, referring to the increase in WCW's business relations following Hogan's arrival. "It was a great move for WWE to let Hogan go because they felt like his run is over, which is something teams normally do. Normally teams always do that and then somebody will pick that guy up." Booker likened the consistent shuffle of players on sports teams to the professional wrestling world — with some stars needing change to find a higher degree of success.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer finished off his praise of Bischoff, "It was a huge move for Bischoff to do that, and for Hogan to actually take the risk and come over and change the whole name of the game; it was a big risk for him as well, but they pulled it off."

