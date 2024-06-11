WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Looks Back On State Of WCW When He Signed

With the release of the "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries last week, WCW and its rise and fall has once again become a topic for discussion. That was the case on the "Hall of Fame" podcast as well, where Booker T was asked about his early days in WCW, when he and his brother Stevie Ray joined the promotion in the early 90s. Unfortunately, Booker's memories of that era aren't exactly the best.

"It was cartoonish," Booker said. "It was the 'good ole boy' clique. It was second rate as far as it wasn't WWF. It was the way they did it in the south. Wrestling, they had their formula, they had their system, and they tried to stick to it. It wasn't a whole lot of entertainment going on or anything like that. It was just a wrestling company."

Things did work out in the end for Booker, who became a 5-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and a 10-time WCW World Tag Team Champion. He credited the success to him and his brother sticking it through the rough early days.

"When I look back on it, I always tell my brother when we first got into this thing 'Man, let's just get our foot in the door,'" Booker said. "'We get our foot in the door, we'll be able to make some moves...' And that goes back to my 99%/100% rule. It all started like that back in WCW, because trust me, when we first got to WCW, I wanted to speak up. I wanted to say something so bad. But I knew I had no leverage and not a foot to stand on. So I said 'Let's get our foot in the door. Let's show exactly what we can do before we start making moves or anything like that.'"

