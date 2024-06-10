Author Guy Evans Discusses False Takeaway From First Episode Of 'Who Killed WCW?'

VICE TV's docuseries "Who Killed WCW?" is generating a great deal of buzz, despite airing only the first of its four installments. Although viewers are far from a clear, definitive answer as to who really did seal the fate of North America's once most popular wrestling promotion, the first episode seems to point the finger at the scandal-prone Hulk Hogan. Guy Evans, the author of "NITRO: The Incredible Rise and Inevitable Collapse of Ted Turner's WCW" and an interviewee for "Who Killed WCW?," was a guest on "Busted Open Radio" and was asked if he thought VICE TV was spinning the narrative that Hogan was one of the guilty parties.

"I think that was the impression most people got," Evans said. "[But] I would also argue that if it were not for Hulk Hogan becoming a part of WCW, I don't think you would have seen the company reach the successes that it did. Certainly, if you would've had someone else become the famous third man in the nWo storyline, it probably would've been very successful, probably would've propelled the company to higher heights, but I'm not so sure WCW would've become part of that pop culture phenomenon that is wrestling."

The VICE filmmakers appear to blame Hogan for ruining WCW's 18-month storyline with Sting. Hogan allegedly exercised creative control at Starrcade 1997 so that he wouldn't have to lose cleanly, an allegation that Eric Bischoff has admitted is true. Hogan himself declined to participate in the making of "Who Killed WCW?" However, the series does feature interviews with former WCW talent like Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page.

"Who Killed WCW?," which is produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on VICE TV and YouTube.