Eric Bischoff Admits Hulk Hogan Exercised Creative Control At WCW Starrcade 1997

From the end of 1997 through March 2001, one could point to an endless amount of moments that eventually led to the demise of WCW. For many though, the one where the tigers first broke free, was Starrcade 1997, when the main event between Sting and "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan for the WCW Heavyweight Championship turned into a circus, featuring a fast count that wasn't, special guest referee Bret Hart, and an ultimately bizarre victory for Sting after over a year of buildup.

25 years after the match, two of the principal participants in that match admit what many have long believed. A clip from the latest episode of A&E's "Biography: WWE Legends" series, which focused on the nWo, has begun circulating on social media, showing Eric Bischoff, Hogan, Sting, and Kevin Nash discussing Starrcade 1997. And after years of claiming otherwise, Bischoff let slip the real reason Starrcade ended the way it did.

"Hulk looked at me and said, 'Not today,'" Bischoff said.

For those looking for Hogan's reasoning behind refusing to put Sting over, the controversial legend offered up this explanation.

"If you're going to beat me when I have this type of momentum, this is about making money," Hogan said. "Whenever you beat somebody, you beat them in a way that they're better off after they're beat than they were before. And Eric really wasn't sure where we were going with this thing."