Eric Bischoff Explains Reasoning Behind Controversial Finish At WCW Starrcade 1997

Even after 25 years, wrestling fans still can't stop talking about the controversial ending to WCW Starrcade 1997. That ending saw conquering hero Sting defeat NWO leader "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan to claim the WCW World Championship, in the least controversial aspect of the match. That element came elsewhere, particularly from Nick Patrick's "fast count," and the involvement of Bret Hart that winked at the Montreal Screwjob from one month prior. Years later, even Sting remains unclear as to why things went down the way they did. Things are clearer for Eric Bischoff however, as the former WCW President prepares to do a watch-along with Patrick of the event. Bischoff explained his side on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

"We got to a point where both Hulk and I didn't feel like Sting's head was in the game," Bischoff said. "It didn't look like he was really, I don't want to say excited about what he was about to do, but we had been building this up for over a year, and everybody else was excited about it. And when we finally sat down to talk about what we were going to do, and how we were going to do it, it didn't feel like we were connecting."

"It was a judgment call. It's one I wish I wouldn't have made, I wish I had gone the other way with it obviously. But I've also learned, in the process of learning how to be grateful, to look at the brighter side of things. It was an unfortunate situation, but we made the best of it." Sting is of course still going strong in AEW today, even at age 63.

