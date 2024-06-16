NXT Champion Trick Williams Details Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T

NXT Champion Trick Williams has opened up about his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, sharing how he's like an uncle to him and was his hero growing up watching wrestling. Williams has spoken highly of the five-time WCW Champion on numerous occasions, always crediting Booker for being a mentor to him and believing in his development when he was still finding his footing in "WWE NXT". Speaking on "The Masked Man Show," Williams went into further detail about his appreciation for Booker, and how he's helped so many WWE stars achieve their goals and make it through "NXT" and onto the main roster.

Advertisement

"Everything you see on TV, like that is our true relationship. You know, like I really pull up to him most Tuesdays and I just listen to him, let him talk. He drops knowledge, you know like you talking to your uncle on the porch ... it's funny because a lot of people say you don't want to meet your heroes, because Booker T was one of my favorites growing up, of course I mean Booker, so it's just cool to say he is exactly how you would want him to be ... and that's not just me, that's a lot of people in the locker room that he's the same way with, so shout out to Booker T man."

Williams will discover who he will be going one on one with for his championship on next week's edition of "NXT," as "The American Nightmare" and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes announced a 25-man battle royal to determine Trick's next challenger at "NXT" Heatwave.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.