Konnan Names The One Wrestler In WCW Who Wasn't Political Behind The Scenes

The fall of WCW has become a hotly discussed topic again in light of VICE's documentary chronicling what went wrong in their four-part docuseries, "Who Killed WCW?"

Konnan, who spent a lengthy time signed to the promotion, recently looked back at his time in WCW during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," recalling who of his former colleagues politicked the most. Konnan was asked what he thinks led to the end of WCW, and according to the veteran, it was a combination of Ted Turner being voted out of power, and the infighting amongst the talent.

"We weren't giving good ratings, so that gave them an excuse, okay? And just the infighting and the jealousy, you know, up top where it was Piper, Hall, or Nash, or Macho Man, or Hogan," said Konnan. Out of the top guys, Konnan admitted that the only one who wasn't political was Sting. "He was just cool, bro. He wasn't badmouthing anybody."

Recalling a terrible experience, he told the story of the one time he had a match with Lex Luger which led to the star suffering a torn bicep. "He'd never been hurt in his life. So, he was going around to everybody 'Oh, f**king Konnan, he's lazy' and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah and he was burying me."

Sting eventually approached him and told him that Eric Bischoff decided to kick him out of the nWo Wolfpac. To sum up his thoughts, Konnan quoted Eric Bischoff, and again noted how he believes that politics and no support from the brass ended WCW.

"I think Eric put it best, he goes 'The death of WCW was the death of a thousand paper cuts,' you know."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.