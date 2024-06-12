Konnan Points To WWE Hall Of Famers When Discussing Demise Of WCW

Former WCW star Konnan has discussed the people responsible for WCW's decline, naming a few stars who worked only for themselves that caused the death of the promotion.

Konnan, during his recent appearance on "Busted Open," discussed the first episode of the "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries. While many believe that Hulk Hogan's influence may have caused WCW to peter out, he doesn't believe the WWE Hall of Famer was the reason for it. He argued that fellow Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were partly responsible for the decline of WCW.

"I never thought it was Hogan [who killed WCW]," Konnan began. "I always thought it was Hall and Nash. As a matter of fact, I said Eric [Bischoff] hitched his wagon to Hogan instead of the other guys 'cause they were the ones coming up with the cool ideas. They were the cool factor. He's [Hogan] the one that said, 'Bro, I'm getting booed. I've got to do something to resurrect my career.' Kevin Sullivan and Eric were the ones that convinced him [to turn heel]. They had to sequester him to make sure he didn't change his mind or somebody got in his ear, whatever was going on."

Hall and Nash had joined WCW in 1996, two years after Hogan made the switch from WWE to WCW, and the trio went on to form nWo, a group which had an influence in the ring and behind the scenes.

