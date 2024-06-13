Top TNA Wrestling Star Says She's Doing Motion Capture Work For WWE 2K Career Mode

WWE's partnership with TNA seems to be bringing about more developments than many fans might have originally anticipated. TNA Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace recently made history by getting an NXT Women's Championship shot, and during an interview with Denise Salcedo, she revealed that she's already done motion capture for the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game.

Grace explained how difficult the past two weeks have been for her, and all the traveling she's had to do. "I was in Orlando, like Sunday through ... Friday, and then we flew to Vegas and now I'm actually in San Francisco. I'm doing motion capture for the, what's it called, the 'My RISE?'" It's currently unclear if her mocap work will be for a "My RISE" character that'll be based off of her physique or if she'll be making a cameo as herself in the game and become unlockable as a playable character as well.

The TNA star also noted that her stay in San Francisco was also for TNA shows, and explained how she's also been dealing with allergy-like symptoms for some time. "I've been on the road a lot. And I'm actually — last night — it's funny, I have a deviated septum, and so sometimes when I get hit in it, it like starts allergy symptoms. So, I've been dealing with that and it's just, it's a lot. But I'm trying to, you know, fulfill all my obligations with a smile on my face." It remains to be seen if the WWE/TNA partnership ends up benefiting the smaller promotion, but according to a "Wrestling Observer" report, TNA officials were disappointed by the lack of ratings boost after Grace's "NXT" appearance.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.