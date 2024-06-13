WWE's Drew McIntyre Explains Why He Can't Stand The Money In The Bank Briefcase

Drew McIntyre had his WrestleMania moment this year when he defeated Seth Rollins and captured the World Heavyweight Championship, only for Damian Priest to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase after an altercation with CM Punk. Speaking with "The Indian Express," McIntyre expressed his disdain for the briefcase, and why he believes he's keeping Punk relevant.

Advertisement

McIntyre pointed out that his past two title losses were due to the briefcase, but he maintains that he did what he set out to, and can't stand Punk. "We have history that people just do not know about yet, and maybe I'll go in details down the line, but he hurt me when I was younger — personally and professionally — and he's a genuine terrible person." He then explained his actions after his WrestleMania win, and berated Punk for attacking him as well as Priest for cashing in afterward. "Like a coward, he's the one that took me out and then like a vulture, evil vulture, Damian Priest came running down there to capitalize on it and stole the world title."

Looking back on his brief reign, McIntyre admitted it only lasted for five minutes and forty-six seconds, but that even this brief reign is far more talked about than Priest's entire run with the belt, and took one final shot at Punk. "I'm the one that's been keeping Punk relevant, and he should be sending me thank you cards every day." McIntyre will have one more shot to regain the belt when he faces Priest this weekend at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Indian Express" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.