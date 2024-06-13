WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa Weighs In On Who Killed WCW?

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa — or Alundra Blayze as she was known during her WWF career — is recognized as a trailblazer for women's wrestling, and also best known for infamously tossing the WWF Women's Championship into a trash can. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Madusa lent her voice to the ongoing discussion of who was responsible for WCW's downfall. According to the veteran, a combination of corporate executives and powerful performers were one of the many things that contributed to the demise of WCW, especially the payouts, which she described as "astronomical."

"I think the contracts — and some of them were absolutely insane. I think the nation's clause was f***ing brilliant. I mean, I would have loved to have that! S**t ... I was brought in for $75, 0000, don't even get me f**king started." She then suggested that many of the "suits" began to become envious of the amount of money the wrestlers were making, since it was close to what they were making; if not more. "So, what is a jealous old man that just can't get laid and just f***ing pissed at the world, he takes down the — you know, because they got power, they take it down, and because the hate is so much hate."

Additionally, Madusa admitted that there was definitely favoritism, and criticized some of the booking. "The monkeys were running the show. It was, I don't know, like watching paint dry." Other WCW veterans have similarly weighed in on WCW's demise, including Konnan, who explained why he thinks Kevin Nash and Scott Hall played key roles in the promotion folding.

