Eric Bischoff Says 'Hats Off' To WWE For Having The Balls To Try This Risky Story

Next Monday (presumably), WWE is set to debut a new faction that will pay tribute to late former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. There have been many on-screen teases for the so-called "Wyatt 6," and on the latest bonus episode of "83 Weeks," former WCW President Eric Bischoff thinks that WWE is taking a huge gamble with a sensitive subject.

"I have no idea [if it will work] but hats off to WWE for having the balls to try it, because it's a high-risk maneuver," Bischoff said. "I say that because if it comes together and it works, it can be massive. But if it doesn't come off, if it doesn't register, the letdown is gonna be huge."

Bischoff thinks the storyline is a big commitment, but the high-risk nature of the faction could come with high reward in his opinion, as Wyatt's death is still a fresh wounds in the hearts of the fans and the wrestlers, including "Uncle Howdy" Bo Dallas, who was Wyatt's brother.

"This has the potential to be really, really big, and it has the potential of being really, really not," Bischoff said. "I'm excited about it."

WWE paid tribute to Wyatt over WrestleMania weekend with the reveal of a life-size statue. Wyatt's father and uncle, Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, were also inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame this year for their work as The US Express. Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, died in August while preparing for his return to WWE TV; he was 36 years old.