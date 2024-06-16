WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Discusses His Most Underrated Matches

While many fans may remember him for feuding with the likes of The Undertaker, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and even his fellow DX member Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently took a moment to reflect on some of his more underrated adversaries, specifically Mick Foley (as Mankind) and Jeff Jarrett.

Advertisement

"I don't know if they were fused with the two matches that I'm pretty proud of, [but one of my most underrated feuds] was the one with Mankind," Michaels told "The Schmo." "Mick and I had a hell of a match at [WWF] Mind Games, but it was just a one-shot deal. And it's one of those things that I always feel like had Mick and I had a better opportunity to have a much bigger storyline, we could have really done some fantastic things."

Aside from his WWF World Heavyweight Championship match against Mankind at the 1996 Mind Games event, Michaels also cited his televised Intercontinental Championship match against Jeff Jarrett as another performance that he believes doesn't get referenced enough. In this respective match, which took place at the 1995 In Your House 2: The Lumberjacks event, Michaels defeated Jarrett to begin his third reign with the Intercontinental Championship. This also notably served as predecessor to Michaels' memorable title defense against Razor Ramon at the 1995 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Advertisement

"Jeff and I always had really good chemistry," Michaels said. "I think [the matches against Foley and Jarrett] get mentioned a lot, but they don't get brought up in the overall big story standpoint [of my career]."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Schmo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.