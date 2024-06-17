WWE's Carmella Recalls Time Being Paired With R-Truth

WWE star Carmella has reflected on her time working with current WWE Tag-Team Champion R-Truth in 2018.

The former "WWE Smackdown" Women's Champion first teamed with Truth in the second edition of the Mixed Match Challenge tournament, where they won the competition and were featured on WWE television frequently in comedic skits, backstage segments and also winning the 24/7 championship together multiple times. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Carmella shared her admiration for Truth and explained how fortunate she was to have the opportunity to work alongside him and showcase the comedic side of her character.

"I just loved being paired with R-Truth. He is such a treasure and he's such a good person and so fun to be around, and it was just full-on shenanigans all the time whether the cameras were rolling or they weren't," said Carmella. "And we just always had fun ideas, we would ad-lib things that weren't in the script and it was just fun to play off each other in that aspect. I showed what I can do in the ring, let me show what I can do with my character and be fun and be silly and have comedic timing, and play off somebody. And I think to be able to have that range is so important."

Carmella also mentioned how difficult it was to focus during live segments with Truth because he was always trying his best to make her laugh. The former Ms. Money in the Bank has also provided an update on her return status after being out of action since last March due to pregnancy.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.