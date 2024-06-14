Latest Update On Chad Gable's WWE Contract

Chad Gable is the latest in a long line of WWE stars who are all set to be out of contract over the summer. The former NXT Tag Team Champion has been enjoying his highest position on the card as of late, but recent reports have suggested he might technically be a free agent by the time he challenges Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle on June 15.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems that Gable's days in WWE aren't numbered, as the company is of the belief that he will be staying put. Like many high-profile free agents, there had been reported interest from AEW, with Meltzer noting that stars like FTR had pushed hard to try and bring Gable to AEW given their history with the Olympian and his former tag team partner Jason Jordan in American Alpha. However, it seems as if Gable was offered something that was too good to turn down, and that a new deal will be either be signed in the coming days, or has potentially already been signed.

This follows earlier reports from sources like Fightful Select and PWInsider that suggested that the Olympian would be staying with WWE, and that even though there was no official confirmation on whether he had put pen to paper, the belief within both WWE and AEW was that he wasn't going anywhere. If Gable defeats Zayn in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15, not only will that be the ultimate sign that Gable isn't going anywhere, but it will also be the first singles title he will have won in WWE, with his previous four championship wins all being as part of a tag team.

