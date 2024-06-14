AEW's Thunder Rosa Calls This WWE Talent A 'Bonafide Killer'

Last weekend, "WWE NXT" held its 2024 Battleground premium live event. While looking back on the action that unfolded, former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa noted that she was particularly impressed by the performance of Lola Vice, who defeated fellow MMA alumni Shayna Baszler in an "NXT" Underground match.

"That woman is one of the most talented individuals out there," Rosa said on "Busted Open Radio." "She's a bonafide killer. Kickboxing, then when she did MMA, she did two or three knockouts, and then I love the fact that she brought that back when she knocked Shayna out. She started doing the same dance that she did when she was in Bellator. So I love the fact that they were able to put a match like this together, because putting matches like [Underground] together can be very tricky, especially if you just have a pro wrestler that has no experience doing MMA or anything of that sort to make it believable."

Despite the added difficulty of "NXT" Underground matches, Rosa believes the MMA backgrounds leveraged by Vice and Baszler cultivated both an entertaining, and believable, performance at Battleground. As evidence, Rosa referenced the ending sequence, in which Vice nailed Baszler with repeated strikes, causing the referee to stop the match. Furthermore, the manner in which Baszler subsequently arose dazed and confused, offered a peek into what Rosa says happens in legitimate MMA fights.

"[Lola] is doing the crossover so well and so flawlessly that I am very excited," Rosa added. "I like Lola. I've been a fan of hers when she was in MMA."

