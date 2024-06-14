The Rock Describes When 'It All Clicked' For Him At WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock was successful in defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins alongside Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 1 at WrestleMania 40 to enforce "Bloodline Rules" between "The American Nightmare" and "The Tribal Chief" on Night 2 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Although The Bloodline was unsuccessful in helping Reigns keep his title, Rock had a tremendous run under his new "Final Boss" persona, and recently revealed when "it all clicked" for him at WrestleMania 40, realizing the special moment himself and his competitors had created. Speaking with ESPN, "The Great One" explained that his very first lockup on Night 1 was when everything felt right, and gave credit to both Rhodes and Rollins for being smooth in the ring and easy to work with.

"My very first lockup with Seth Rollins, that's when it all clicked," Rock said. "It's like you have a shift-and-click moment. It's riding the bicycle. Then he tagged in Cody. First time ever, I locked up with Cody and the lockup feels good ... The moment you lock up with somebody in our world of pro wrestling, you immediately know what kind of wrestler they are, if they're going to be stiff, if they're going to be smooth, if they're going to be intense, if they're going to be in control. Both guys smooth, in control."

Rock continued to share that he knew his conditioning was under control around the match's 5-to-10 minute mark, explaining that's when he realized he'd be able to wrestle an hour that night and felt ready to deliver for the fans.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.