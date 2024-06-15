AEW's Jim Ross Weighs In On Who Killed WCW? Series

WCW's final days have become a much-talked about topic again thanks to the VICE TV docuseries "Who Killed WCW?" with more industry veterans giving their answers to the titular question with every episode that's been released. While he was on the opposite side of the "Monday Night War," WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross similarly weighed in on the question during an episode of "Grilling JR."

Advertisement

Ross said he's been enjoying the docuseries so far, and noted that he was present for many of the events of the series.

"I can tell you when somebody's bulls***ing this and when they're not," Ross said. "But I enjoy the documentary, so I've been kind of turned on to all that stuff. I thought The Rock and his team did a great job on 'Who Killed WCW?'"

Despite this, Ross doesn't think he truly has an answer to the actual question, because he doesn't believe the guilty party was just one person. He also says the corporate heads made the final decision when they stopped funding WCW.

"Everybody's going to try to blame individuals," Ross said. "Bischoff gets his share of the blame — is that justified? I don't know that, kind of doubt it."

Advertisement

Contrary to blaming Bischoff for WCW's demise, Ross says Bischoff actually doesn't get enough credit for elevating WCW in the first place.

"He did a great job," Ross said. "Politics got involved, egos got involved, and he had a very heavy-ego company — talent wise — that had their own opinions and had their own ways of doing things."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.