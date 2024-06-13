AEW's Tony Schiavone Goes Off On Team Behind Who Killed WCW?

The "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries currently airing on Vice TV has the wrestling world talking, as the show attempts to give an in-depth and honest look on what led to the demise of one of America's biggest wrestling promotions. Produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions and the creators of "Dark Side of the Ring," the show's first two episodes earned both positive and negative reviews from people in the wrestling business.

One member of the industry, however, not only isn't happy with the docuseries, but actively hates the creators of "Dark Side of the Ring." AEW commentator Tony Schiavone made his feelings about the show's producers extremely clear on the latest edition of his "What Happened When?" podcast.

"The authority is the death of WCW. That program that's out now, that's the ultimate authority on everything," Schiavone said. "Those guys who produce that know everything about wrestling. They're the smartest men in America, they know more about wrestling than I ever did, so who am I to talk bad about them? ... F*** 'em."

When asked by co-host Conrad Thompson why he gets so hot and bothered by the "Dark Side of the Ring producers," Schiavone simply responded with "Because they suck."

Schiavone was the voice of WCW throughout the Monday Night Wars and was on hand to call some of the most infamous moments in company history, including The Fingerpoke of Doom, Bash at the Beach 2000, and actor David Arquette winning the WCW World Championship as a way to promote his movie "Ready to Rumble."

