Drew McIntyre Returns To Old Stomping Grounds Of ICW Ahead Of WWE Clash At The Castle

Drew McIntyre returned to familiar surroundings ahead of his WWE Clash at the Castle World Heavyweight Championship challenge on Saturday. In between his two runs with WWE, McIntyre spent time with Glaswegian indie outfit Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) as its inaugural World Champion, and then for a second time following his WWE departure in 2014. He returned to the promotion on Friday night, surprising fans in attendance as well as the current ICW World Champion, Jack Jester. "Long time no see, Insane Championship Wrestling," McIntyre wrote via X.

There was a palpable tension as Jester and McIntyre met in the ring, considering the last time they shared an ICW ring they were opponents in a Barbed Wire No Ropes match. McIntyre's second run as ICW Champion also came at the expense of Jester, ending his reign at 385 days in November 2014. They appeared poised for a fight at first, but soon locked in an embrace of respect as the "Scottish Psychopath" took the microphone to cut a brief promo for the crowd.

McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, hoping to correct course after Priest cashed in Money in the Bank on him moments after dethroning Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. CM Punk, McIntyre's rival and the man that provided the opening for Priest to cash in, is currently in Scotland ahead of the event. Though, he has been warned not to get involved again. The challenger will also seek to put the events of Clash at the Castle 2022 to bed, after he was cost a victory over Roman Reigns via Solo Sikoa's interference in Cardiff, Wales.

