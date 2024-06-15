AEW's Dax Harwood Recalls Heart-To-Heart With Partner, Putting Wrestling On A Pedestal

Dax Harwood has been described by some as one of the best tag team wrestlers of his era, something he and his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, often call themselves in promos. However, according to Harwood on "Power Alphas," he realized that he put wrestling on an impossible pedestal. Harwood recalled suffering a severe anxiety attack in June 2021, and how this led him to realizing that he had been putting too much time and love into wrestling. "I was going to work angry and ... I was creating instead of trying to form bonds and friendships with people, and relationships with people, I think — I feel like — I was pushing people away and I got to the point where I feel like I was enjoying pushing people away, and that was scary to me."

Shortly after his anxiety attack, Wheeler suffered a serious injury in the ring, that affected the star's mentality as well. "He called me about a week after, and he was crying, he said 'I don't think I want to do this anymore. I think I want to quit wrestling. I'm going to tell Tony that I want to retire and never wrestle again.' He said 'I feel like I'm putting so much out there and no one, no one cares enough to give anything back to me.' And I was like oh man, we're taking this way too much to heart."

Following their conversation, Harwood and Wheeler decided that they were no longer going to let wrestling be their lives, especially Harwood, who realized it started to come before his family, friends, and God. "We had this long conversation where we said we can't do this anymore, let's just have fun."

