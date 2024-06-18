AEW's Dax Harwood Discusses Diving 'Too Deep' Into Wrestling While With WWE

There aren't many people in the wrestling business who love what they do for a living more than AEW star Dax Harwood. The former AEW Tag Team Champion has become one of the company's most celebrated stars as part of FTR with Cash Wheeler, and has even stated that the team may even retire in AEW when their current deals expire. During an appearance on the "Power Alphas" podcast, Harwood looked back on his time in "WWE NXT," where he felt he had to fight extra hard to get somewhere. Because of this, he wanted people to look at the business the same way he did.

"The love and the passion and the respect I have for wrestling was a double-edged sword for me coming up in NXT because...I felt that everyone had to love it and had to immerse themselves and much as I did. Thinking back now this was 12 years ago, or 10 years ago, thinking back I think was diving in too much, or I was diving in too deep into wrestling, and I'd let it take over my life."

Harwood explained that three things that matter most to him today are his wife, his daughter, and God. However, back when he was in "NXT" and before he had become a father, wrestling was not only in that top three, but at times was prioritised ahead of his wife and God. "I feel like sometime I was putting wrestling on a pedestal above her and God, and it wasn't fair to me, it wasn't fair to her, but it also wasn't fair to my co-workers and even my coaches."

