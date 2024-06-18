WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Looks Back On Breaking The Ring With Big Show Paul Wight

At WWE Vengeance 2011, Mark Henry was involved in a memorable ring collapse spot with the Big Show. When Show uncharacteristically scaled the turnbuckle for an indeterminate top rope maneuver, Henry countered with a crushing superplex, crumpling the ring into a heap and bringing the San Antonio crowd to their feet. Henry talked about the moment on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

Advertisement

"I think they told me that day when I got to the arena," Henry recalled. "And I was like, 'What?' And I'm thinking we gotta do it for real. So, the easiest way to make a ring fold up — 'cause I've seen rings fold up before. Underneath the rings, they're all on wires, they wire them together to a central point in the middle, and it's got so much support. So all you gotta do is just not put the wires on. But what if in the middle of the match something happens? So all of that stuff is set up... it's a magic trick to letting all of that stuff happen at the moment it's supposed to happen, not before. Because then you put people in danger."

The spot, while perfectly effective, is still considered by fans to be the lesser of Big Show's ring collapse spots behind the one he did eight years earlier on an episode of "WWE Smackdown." In that instance, a national television audience saw a young Brock Lesnar dismantle the squared circle by superplexing Show.

Advertisement

Henry is now a free agent after his latest AEW announcer, coach and scouting contract expired at the end of May. Show, meanwhile, is still under contract with Tony Khan's promotion.