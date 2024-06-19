Buff Bagwell Describes Locker Room Reaction To WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Coming To WCW

Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was a popular wrestler in WCW in the '90s and early 2000s, and he saw many stars come and go during that period. "The Stuff" recently guest hosted "The Snake Pit" with Jake Roberts where the topic of the later days of WCW was discussed. The conversation turned to Jeff Jarrett's massive return to WCW in 1999, which Bagwell recalled being a big moment for the promotion.

"I'd put him right there with Macho [Randy Savage] coming, with Hulk Hogan coming, with The Nasty Boys coming, same thing with Jeff Jarrett." Bagwell said. "Him coming to WCW from the WWF was big and exciting and we were excited."

Jarrett was with WWF from 1992 until 1996 before leaving for WCW on a one-year deal, opting to return to WWF in October 1997. Jarrett's 1999 return to WCW was a shock, having recently held Vince McMahon "hostage" at WWF's No Mercy pay-per-view that October. Jarrett allegedly threatened to refuse losing his Intercontinental Championship defense against Chyna unless he received a large payment. Jarrett's WWF contract had expired before the event, giving him leverage to secure a $200,000 payment from McMahon to work No Mercy before heading back to WCW.

Bagwell finished by praising "Double J's" character. "Jeff is great, inside and out. Jeff was one of my good friends. Jeff was an absolute superstar. He was one of those WWF guys that came to WCW to make us better," Bagwell concluded.

