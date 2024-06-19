WWE NXT Star Lola Vice Opens Up About Her Career Goals

Though she's only been signed to WWE for two years, Lola Vice has high aspirations for herself both short-term and long-term wise. During a recent interview with "Under The Ring," Vice opened up about some of her main career goals, one of which is inspired by a recent opponent of hers — "The Queen of Harts" Natalya.

"Short-term is becoming the NXT Women's Champion and the first Cuban American woman to do so," Vice said. "Also knocking out Shayna Baszler, the only woman to ever tap out Ronda Rousey. Long-term, I want to be a player like Natalya. I want to be in this company for many years. I want to eventually, one day, be on the main roster and have my kids and come back and be like Trish Stratus."

As WWE's first-ever Cuban-American signing, Vice also feels especially motivated to instill hope into young kids, specifically those of Hispanic heritage, that they too can one day fulfill their dreams while also staying true to themselves. "I want to inspire a young Latin woman like me who never really had opportunities and show them that you could do this," Vice said. "You could look different. You could have a natural body. You could speak Spanish. You could be bilingual. You could dance, and also be a badass."

While Vice is still in the process of completing her long-term goals, she has already crossed off one of her more immediate ones – that being the act of knocking out Shayna Baszler. This feat was achieved at the 2024 "WWE NXT" Battleground event, with Vice defeating Baszler in an "NXT" Underground match.

