WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Didn't Think This Match Would Be As Big Of A Deal

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed his thoughts about the ladder match he had with Razor Ramon for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X, stating that he didn't think it would become the "big deal" that it is today.

Advertisement

Michaels battled Ramon twice for the Intercontinental Championship in ladder matches, losing to "The Bad Guy" at WrestleMania X, but then getting redemption almost a year-and-a-half later at SummerSlam 1995 where "The Heartbreak Kid" was victorious. While speaking with "Sportsnet," Michaels shared his admiration for the matches he had with Ramon throughout the mid-90s, while also reflecting on participating in the first-ever ladder match in WWE with Bret Hart.

"Scott and I, when we went in there that first time, certainly from a pay-per-view standpoint, even Bret and I, having the very first one, I don't think anybody at that time thought it would become everything that it has become. Back then we just went out there trying to have the best match that we could, this was a new concept at the time. Very proud that I feel like those matches still kind of stand the test of time, being the original ones ... certainly a phenomenal concept, and like everything in the WWE they have made it bigger and better and more extravagant."

Advertisement

Although Michaels competed in six ladder matches throughout his WWE career, with the two against Ramon being the most memorable, he was unsuccessful in the match type holding a 2-4 win-loss record.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportsnet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.