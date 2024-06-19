Buff Bagwell Opens Up About Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts In WCW

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has provided his thoughts about wrestling WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts and his displeasure having to deal with a live python when they worked together in 1992.

Perhaps the most memorable aspect of Roberts' character throughout his career was terrifying his opponents with a snake, captivating the audience as they watched their favorite wrestlers become intimidated by the python. However, many stars have revealed that they were genuinely afraid of working with Roberts due to the possibility of having to interact with the snake and Bagwell was no different. Speaking on "The Snake Pit," Bagwell said he was angry about having to work with the python in Roberts' first-ever match in WCW at a house show.

"I am petrified of snakes, I walk up to Jake and I said, 'Hey, buddy, how you doing? I'm Marcus Bagwell, nice to meet you.' I said [I'm] a big fan. I go, 'Hey, man, do we have to do the snake thing?' He goes, 'Hey, man, it's my gimmick.' He said, 'Man, I got to do it, it's my gimmick, it's what I do.' And I was really thinking back on it and trying to remember, I was really upset about it. I mean I was physically upset because there's a 20-foot python gonna lay on me, bro. They may bite me, it may wrap me up, I don't know."

Bagwell also recalled Roberts pulling pranks on the roster due to how many wrestlers were afraid of the snake, explaining how he would sometimes turn off the lights in the locker room to throw the snake inside.

