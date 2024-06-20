AEW Broadcaster Jim Ross Discusses Favorite Wrestling Rivalry Of All-Time

Jim Ross has been a cornerstone of pro wrestling for fifty years, beginning his career in 1974 with NWA Tri-State, and has undoubtedly seen it all while calling matches for Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, WWF/WWE, NJPW, and AEW.

Ross took part in an "Ask Me Anything" with Conrad Thompson on his show "Grilling JR" and was asked his favorite wrestling rivalry of all time. "Oh, it's hard to say Connie because I've experienced so much good stuff. I always ... somewhere in this conversation I would say Bret [Hart] and 'Stone Cold' [Steve Austin]," the WWE Hall of Famer answered.

JR was on commentary during the Hart-Austin rivalry, calling their pay-per-view clashes at Survivor Series 1996 and WrestleMania 13, along with the 1997 Royal Rumble which Austin controversially won after eliminating Hart. "I just think they had great, great chemistry. They were on the same page, they told amazing stories, they were physical, they connected the dots, they did all the things which you should do," Ross continued.

He gave an honorable mention to another "Stone Cold" rivalry between him and The Rock, stating how having three WrestleMania one-on-one main event matches, which he called at Wrestlemania 15, 17, and 19, is significant. "I was at the right place, [at]] the right time to call them all. So, Austin is always gonna be, probably somewhere in my conversation on this topic but there were a lot of great rivalries."

JR also stated that the Shawn Michaels-Undertaker rivalry through the late '90s and late 2000s was a memorable one.

