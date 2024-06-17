Video: WWE's Asuka Shares Vlog Chronicling Surgery & Rehab After Knee Injury

WWE Superstar Asuka hasn't been seen in the ring since Backlash France in May as she has been side-lined with a serious knee injury. "The Empress of Tomorrow" was originally set to be part of the Queen of the Ring tournament but had to be replaced by her Damage CTRL stablemate Dakota Kai, who broke the news that Asuka will be out of action.

Asuka had been working with the injury ever since the March 15 edition of "WWE Smackdown," where she could be seen limping after Damage CTRL attacked Bayley. Now that a few weeks have passed since Asuka was written off of TV, she has posted a vlog to her YouTube channel documenting her surgery.

Asuka documented her journey from the airport to the hospital where she underwent a successful surgery, before leaving her room to be transported to the rehabilitation center where she will officially embark on her road to recovery. Asuka was unable to stand by herself after the surgery and said that she was in a lot of pain, but noted that she could take painkillers to make her life a lot easier. She ended the vlog by thanking everyone for their support, revealed that she is feeling well, and that she hopes to see everyone very soon.

Asuka isn't the only member of WWE women's division who is currently out of action due to a knee injury. On the main roster, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi are both currently on the shelf, while on the NXT roster, Gigi Dolan, Cora Jade, and Nikkita Lyons are all side-lined for the foreseeable future.