Bayley Names The Non-WWE Promotion She Wants To Wrestle For

WWE has pursued more cross-promotional opportunities lately, and Bayley is interested in being part of one. While speaking to Cultaholic, the WWE Women's Champion revealed that she wants to wrestle for Marigold, as she believes it'd be good for the fans.

"It's something that people will remember and the fans can really feel how real this all is. It's such a cool time in the business. Doing things like that is such an unpredictability that gets people excited in different ways. I would love to do something like that. Marigold. Rossy [Ogawa], I'm down. I've wrestled a couple times in Japan with WWE. I got invited to go to Japan right before I got signed but I couldn't do it."

It remains to be seen if Bayley's wish will be answered, but one of her old teammates will compete in Japan next month. IYO SKY is scheduled to face Utami Hayashishita at Marigold's Summer Destiny event on July 13. Elsewhere, AJ Styles has been booked to face Naomichi Marufuji at an upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH show.

Bayley also discussed Jordynne Grace's "WWE NXT" appearances, revealing that she was excited to see the TNA Knockouts Champion show up. Furthermore, it prompted her to reach out to her bosses about working with talent from Grace's promotion.

"I immediately texted Hunter [Paul Levesque] and texted Shawn [Michaels]. I wanted to be at the show. 'I would love to be front row for this. It's a historic match.' Just to get my face out there. 'Hey, I'm watching. I'm the champion. Can you consider me if we ever do something with TNA.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cultaholic and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.