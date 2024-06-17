Why Bully Ray Says You Have To Admire The 'Guts And Nuts' Of WWE Star CM Punk

WWE star CM Punk once again cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship this past weekend at Clash at the Castle, helping Damian Priest retain his title in front of McIntyre's native Scotland crowd in Glasgow, Scotland. After Punk's interference resulted in Priest retaining the title, "The Best in the World" openly took pictures with fans while also taunting them at ringside after screwing the hometown hero.

Advertisement

On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley credited Punk with "guts and nuts" for still interacting with the Scottish faithful after costing McIntyre the title.

"You gotta admire the level of guts and nuts on CM Punk for doing what he did and then standing there in the middle of the Hydro and just baiting the fans," Bully said. "After what he did to Drew, he got close to the fans to take pictures with them — even I might've kept my distance from the fans at that moment in time after what Punk did to Drew, and how he has now screwed him over for the second time out of that championship."

Those last words are particularly strong coming from Bully Ray, who — alongside his tag team partner D-Von — was famous for whipping Philadelphia crowds into a steaming frenzy back when they were working for Extreme Championship Wrestling in the 1990s. The former multi-time tag team champions often got under the skin of the audience to such a degree that securing their physical safety after the show was a very real concern.

Advertisement

The ongoing feud between Punk and McIntyre is widely expected to be furthered on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," where Punk will be present to perform in his own hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.