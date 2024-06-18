Sabu Explains Why Things Didn't Work Out For Him In WWE

Former ECW star Sabu has disclosed why his spell with WWE failed, revealing why he walked away from the promotion.

The veteran star discussed why his run with WWE didn't work on "The Wrestling Classic" podcast, admitting that it was mostly because of creative reasons and him not willing to cut promos.

"Well, yeah, definitely creative because they wanted me to talk. And I figured I could convince them don't have me talk. It didn't work. Vince goes, 'You know, you're going to be one of my top babyfaces but you got to talk.' I said, 'What if I don't talk?' He goes, 'You gotta talk, you gotta explain yourself, you gotta show the people you're human.' I said, 'No, can I have a manager?' He goes, 'Umaga's got that gimmick.' I go, 'F**k, I've been doing it before Umaga was born."

He recalled how McMahon tried to coach him to cut a promo backstage, where he was to talk with his old ECW buddy Rob Van Dam. McMahon wanted Sabu to say his iconic catchphrase, "Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death–Defying Maniac" which took Sabu five takes, with Sabu admitting that he faked being unable to say it as he felt that it involved too much acting. He then remembered Stephanie McMahon asking him to cut a scripted promo, which was seemingly the final straw for the former ECW star.

"Stephanie gave me a script and I laughed, I said, 'You're kidding me. You want me to say these words? I don't even know ... I can't even read them they're too big of words,'" said Sabu. "So I said, 'How about I do this [mimics tearing a piece of paper] like this, then walk away, then I pop my head back in the room.' She goes, 'No, do it again' and I go, 'I'll be right back' and I didn't come back and they got rid of me."