Deonna Purrazzo Assesses Mercedes Mone's Impact On AEW

Deonna Purrazzo has been touted as one of the best signings by AEW, and the same can be said, if not more, for Mercedes Mone, who firmly established herself in WWE's main event before going her own way. Speaking with "SHAK Wrestling," Purrazzo assessed Mone's role in AEW, and whether she believes the TBS Champion is elevating the women's division.

"She's such a strong presence in our division and she bring so much more attention, and eyes, and fans to our division," Purrazzo explained. Purrazzo then speculated that Mone has likely had the same doubts that she has had about reestablishing herself in a new wrestling scene and proving herself to her fans and herself, but opines that the TBS Champion proved herself at Double or Nothing. "To see her and Willow absolutely smash it, they — it was phenomenal what they did at Double or Nothing. I think validated that same — for us it validated her, but I think it validated a bit for herself again, and sometimes I think that's more important."

Some fans online have been critical about Mone in AEW, either critiquing her work or claiming she would outshine the current women's roster. "I feel like Mercedes has been there and done it all," Purrazzo said in response to these critiques. "There's no exposing anybody in this situation, only elevating them, and I — just — the internet sometimes just drive me insane! I can't, I can't!"

