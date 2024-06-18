Dave Meltzer Assesses Future Of The New Day In WWE

The New Day has been one of the most popular stables in WWE for years, and together the three men have held tag team gold on fourteen different occasions, making them one of the most decorated factions as well. Big E's injury unfortunately set The New Day back, despite having a brief return to "WWE NXT," and according to Dave Meltzer, their future might be bleak.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer reviewed the recent segment between Karrion Kross and The New Day, seemingly suggesting that there could be trouble between Woods and Kingston. "The thing is like Woods was talking, he was about to accept the challenge, then Kofi — in the promo — basically accepts the challenge."

Because of this, Meltzer believes that WWE could be angling towards breaking up one of their longest running teams. "I mean, nothing lasts forever in WWE." However, he noted that this could ultimately lead to yet another booking issue for the two. "Here's the problem, though, if you break them up neither of them are gonna do much." Sadly, this might be the only option left for the team, as according to the update on his injury that Big E provided recently, the star believes there's a chance he might never return to the ring. But at the very least, he says that he's without pain and otherwise healthy.

