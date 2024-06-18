Bully Ray Reacts To The Wyatt Sicks Debut On WWE Raw

The Wyatt Sicks have debuted on "WWE Raw," and the shocking, bloody debut was a departure from WWE's usual presentation, leaving talent like Chad Gable seemingly left for dead in the wake of the new group's destruction. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray felt that WWE had outdone themselves with the debut.

"The production, the costumes, the effects, the blood, the guts, the gore, the horror, the whole nine yards," Bully exclaimed. "I mean, the WWE, when it comes to doing stuff like this, they cannot be touched, they cannot be beat. RIP Chad Gable." The group is an homage to former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, who died in August. Wyatt had been preparing for a return to WWE alongside Bo Dallas, who began portraying the Uncle Howdy character at the end of 2022 alongside Wyatt.

So far, the group is comprised of Wyatt's brother Dallas, as Uncle Howdy, as well as Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan. Rowan had previously been a free agent, as he was released from WWE in 2020, with the new faction marking Rowan's return to WWE after 4 years on the indies. Rowan is the only member of the group to have been an original member of The Wyatt Family, alongside Wyatt and Luke Harper, better known as Brodie Lee, who also died since Rowan was last in WWE. The group had been teased for many weeks ahead of the debut, usually involving QR codes which led to cryptic puzzles and videos, including lore for the group.

