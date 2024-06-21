Former WWE Star Mideon Explains Why He Still Loves Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Mideon, aka Dennis Knight, has explained why he still likes Vince McMahon despite the numerous accusations against him.

Knight, during a recent edition of "The False Finish" podcast on AdFreeShows, spoke glowingly about McMahon and his friendship with the former WWE CEO.

"I'll be 100% honest with you — [Vince was] one of my favorite people I've ever met in my life. He was so great to me. I would call him, like on my days off, I would call him at his house and he would like answer and talk to me. I was like, 'Hey, what do we do?' He was like, 'Yeah that's great.' But, you know, [he was] 24/7 work, work, work. But he would go out and drink with us and he would party with us, and he was, you know, he was the boss but he would like, you know, bring himself down to, you know, hang with the common people," said the former WWE star.

He added that he still likes McMahon, but stated that he didn't know about the accusations that have been leveled against the former WWE Chairman.

"And now in light of everything that's been going on, I understand ... I still love Vince, he's still one of my favorite people but sometimes things happen and you don't know it," said Knight. "I can only treat people the way they treat me. I can only, you know, let my emotions dictate the way that I've been exposed them and the way they've, you know, shown themselves to me."

The former WWF European Champion drew parallels between McMahon and the late Grizzly Smith, who was accused of sexual abuse, with Knight stating that Smith was a nice and kind person. Mideon claimed that the entire McMahon family was good to him during his time with the promotion in the '90s.