Tony Khan Announces Opening Matches For AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

During this year's AEW Double or Nothing, Tony Khan along with Martha Hart announced that the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament would be continuing again this year, and that it will culminate in Owen's hometown, Calgary, Alberta. Like every other year so far, the tournament will have a separate men's and women's division. Taking to X today, Khan announced that the tournament's Quarterfinals are set to kick off on tonight's "AEW Dynamite," and revealed that Claudio Castagnoli will face PAC — with Brian Danielson on commentary — while Kris Statlander will take on Nyla Rose.

Other than the announced names for tonight, others have already been confirmed. Willow Nightingale, Saraya, Mariah May, and Hikaru Shida have been confirmed for the women's side of the tournament, but their matches have not been announced at time of writing. For the men's side, Shingo Takagi and Danielson have been confirmed, and will likely clash within the week or later on in the tournament due to the feud they're currently still in.

Unlike years prior, this year the winners of both their respective divisions will not only be awarded the Owen Hart Foundation Cup and Belt, but also get a World Championship shot at All In London 2024. This opens up additional storylines, as in the case of the women's division, if Mariah May potentially walks away with a victory, she'll have to face her mentor Toni Storm — if she's still champion at the time — and risk their friendship in the process. More entrants for the men are still to come, and at least one of them might end up having history with Swerve Strickland as well.

