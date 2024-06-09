Willow Nightingale, Others Added To 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup On AEW Collision

On the AEW Double or Nothing kickoff show, Tony Khan and Martha Hart announced the return of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, with the winners of the men and women's tournaments receiving world title shots at All In at Wembley Stadium this summer. Until Saturday night, none of the female competitors had yet been announced, but that changed in a big way on "AEW Collision."

Following her under two-minute beatdown of Robyn Renegade, Kris Statlander said she would make history as the first person to hold both the TBS Championship and the AEW Women's World Championship becoming the first woman to enter the Owen Hart Cup. Later in the broadcast, Lexy Nair interviewed former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale, who won the 2023 Women's Owen Hart Cup. Nightingale said it's only right that she enter this year's tournament and told Statlander she hoped to see her there; Statlander turned on Nightingale and ended their friendship at Double or Nothing.

Later in the show, Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm defeated Lady Frost and called Mariah May over to the apron. Storm told her protégé that she'd never had anyone look out for her when she was coming up in wrestling, so Storm would look out for May. Storm then demanded that May be entered into the tournament, and promised to be with her every step of the way.

While no start date for the tournament has been announced, the finals will take place on July 10. That episode of "AEW Dynamite" will take place in Owen Hart's hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.